Raiders Worked Out EDGE Oshane Ximines & DL Marquan McCall

The Las Vegas Raiders officially worked out EDGE Oshane Ximines and DL Marquan McCall on Friday, per Aaron Wilson

Oshane Ximines

Ximines, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus. 

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal. 

The Giants released Ximines and later re-signed him to their practice squad. New York eventually moved on a few weeks ago. 

In 2023, Ximines appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four total tackles.

