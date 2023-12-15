Raiders Worked Out EDGE Oshane Ximines & DL Marquan McCall

The Las Vegas Raiders officially worked out EDGE Oshane Ximines and DL Marquan McCall on Friday, per Aaron Wilson.

Ximines, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.

The Giants released Ximines and later re-signed him to their practice squad. New York eventually moved on a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Ximines appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four total tackles.