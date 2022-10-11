Raiders WR Davante Adams Could Face Discipline For Shoving Cameraman

Tom Pelissero reports that Raiders WR Davante Adams could be facing a fine and possible suspension after shoving a cameraman to the ground as he exited the field following a loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Pelissero adds that the league is reviewing the situation and Adams did apologize on Twitter following the incident.

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2022, Adams has appeared in five games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes for 414 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on the situation as it becomes available.