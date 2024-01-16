Rams Confirm Torn ACL For TE Tyler Higbee

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams confirmed TE Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL on a low hit in the loss to the Lions.

Rapoport says Higbee will face a challenge to rehab in time to be available for the start of the 2024 season.

The standard recovery timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months.

Higbee, 31, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023 when he signed another three-year, $27 million extension.

In 2023, Higbee appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 47 passes on 70 targets for 495 yards receiving and two touchdowns.