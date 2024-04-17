Rams Having Private Meeting With Penn State DE Chop Robinson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Rams are flying out to the East Coast today to have a private visit with Penn State DE Chop Robinson.

Los Angeles won’t bring Robinson in to their team facility for an official “30” visit. In fact, there have been zero reported official visits for the Rams so far this draft cycle.

They’re still doing extensive homework on prospects, however. Robinson would be an option for them to fill their need at pass rusher, likely in the first round.

Today is the final day for teams to host prospects for official visits. Robinson has taken visits with at least nine teams so far this spring.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.

Robinson, 21, transferred to Penn State after his true freshman season at Maryland. He was named first-team All-Big Ten after the 2023 season, his junior year, and declared for the draft.

During his three-year college career, Robinson recorded 60 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and three pass deflections in 30 games.

