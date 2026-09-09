Rams Restructured Contract Of S Quentin Lake

Per Spotrac, the Rams have restructured S Quentin Lake‘s contract, converting $4.285 million of his salary into a signing bonus and adding two void years, creating $3.4 million of 2026 cap space.

Lake has three years and $37.25 million remaining on his contract, including a fully guaranteed $12.75 million for 2027.

Lake, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

He is the son of former NFL S Carnell Lake.

In 2025, Lake appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded 61 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, 10 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.