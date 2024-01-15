Rams Sign 10 Players To Futures Contracts

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2024 season.

The full list includes:

QB Dresser Winn T A.J. Arcuri G Logan Bruss DT Cory Durden LB Olakunle Fatukasi DB Tanner Ingle C Mike McAllister DB Cameron McCutcheon T Zachary Thomas LB Zach VanValkenburg

Winn, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UT-Martin back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

However, Los Angeles waived Winn coming out of the preseason. He just returned to the Rams a few days ago.

For his college career, Winn completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 5,776 yards, 37 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over the course of six seasons and 30 games.