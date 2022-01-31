Rams TE Tyler Higbee Suffered Knee Injury, Availability For Super Bowl In Doubt

Rams TE Tyler Higbee suffered an apparent knee injury against the 49ers and was unable to return.

Ian Rapoport said today Higbee appears to have avoided a significant injury, which is good news for next season. However, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to make it back for the Super Bowl.

He’ll have some extra time to recover with the extra week before the game.

Higbee, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.25 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Higbee has appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 61 passes for 560 yards receiving and five touchdowns.