Rams Waiving CB Tre’Vius Tomlinson

The Rams are waiving CB Tre’vius Tomlinson, according to Adam Schefter.

Tomlinson’s agent Kevin Conner issued a statement saying it was “a mutual decision to give Tre a fresh start. We would like thank Les Snead and Sean McVay for working collaboratively with us to make this happen.”

Tomlinson, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned First Team All-American, First Team All-Big-12, and the Jim Thorpe Award for being elected the best defensive back in college football.

He signed a four-year, $4,084,977 deal that includes a $244,977 signing bonus and a cap figure of $811,244 in 2023.

During his college career, Tomlinson appeared in 49 games and made 38 starts, recording 125 tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 41 pass defenses.

In 2023, Tomlinson appeared in 15 games for the Rams and tallied 13 total tackles.