Rams WR Cooper Kupp Day-To-Day With Sprained Ankle

According to Adam Schefter, Rams WR Cooper Kupp is day-to-day with the ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday’s win against the Seahawks.

Kupp left the game and wasn’t able to return. While day-to-day is good news relatively and suggests Kupp shouldn’t miss much time, Schefter says the Rams will be cautious, particularly because Kupp has a history of ankle injuries.

Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2023, Kupp has appeared in six games for the Rams and caught 24 passes on 46 targets for 375 yards receiving and one touchdown.