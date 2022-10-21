Randall Cobb Expected To Miss 2-6 Weeks With High Ankle Sprain

Packers veteran WR Randall Cobb tells Matt Schneidman that he will end up missing somewhere between 2-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered last week.

Cobb said he heard a pop when the injury first happened last Sunday and thought his season was over. Cobb was carted to the locker room and was visibly emotional, thinking that his season could be over.

Cobb, 32, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers. He later agreed to a pay cut.

Cobb will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Cobb has appeared in six games for the Packers and caught 18 passes for 257 yards receiving and no touchdowns.