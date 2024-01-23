Ravens DC Mike Macdonald & DL Coach Anthony Weaver Also Expected To Interview Again With Commanders

According to John Keim, the Commanders are expected to request a second interview next week with Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver.

Keim adds he would anticipate Washington interviewing Ravens DC Mike Macdonald a second time as well.

Both have to wait until after the AFC championship game this weekend to interview by NFL rule.

The current list of finalists for the Commanders coaching vacancy includes:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Rams DC Raheem Morris Texans OC Bobby Slowik Lions OC Ben Johnson Lions DC Aaron Glenn Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.

We’ll have more on the Commanders coaching search as the news is available.