Ravens DL Calais Campbell Will Return Next Season

According to Jamison Hensley, Ravens DL Calais Campbell announced that he will be returning for his 16th NFL season.

“I’m coming back, baby,” Campbell said during his final segment on NFL Network on Sunday.

Currently the league’s oldest defensive lineman, Campbell has 99 career sacks and is just one sack away from reaching 100. He notes that this is not something that is at the top of his list but is something he really wants to achieve.

Campbell, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed.

Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

Jeff Zrebiec mentions that Campbell is carrying a $9.4 million cap hit heading into next season and that the Ravens will most likely look to lower this number by restructuring his deal.

In 2022, Campbell appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.