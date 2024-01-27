Ravens Elevating WR Dan Chisena & LB Josh Ross For AFC Championship

The Ravens announced Saturday that they are elevating WR Dan Chisena and LB Josh Ross for the AFC Championship Game.

Chisena, 26, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2020. He has spent the last three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal in January but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts before joining the practice squad in Arizona. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ taxi squad before catching on with the Ravens.

In 2023, Chisena appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded two tackles on special teams.