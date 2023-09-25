Ravens Expected To Re-Sign QB Josh Johnson

Josina Anderson reports that the Ravens are expected to re-sign QB Josh Johnson on Monday.

Johnson, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens this past May. He has been on and off of their roster the past month.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in two games for the 49ers, completing one of his two pass attempts for 10 yards.