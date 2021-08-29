Ravens Fear RB J.K. Dobbins Suffered Torn ACL

According to Adam Schefter, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is still undergoing his MRI, but the expectation is the second-year back will miss the 2021 season with a knee injury.

Ian Rapoport says the team believes Dobbins tore his ACL.

Jeff Zrebiec reported Dobbins had to be carted off the field and into the locker room during the preseason game vs. Washington.

He was caught between two players and his knee took a direct hit, bending backward.

If the MRI results are as bad as Baltimore thinks, it will be a huge blow to the Ravens offense, as Dobbins was looking like he would be one of their best offensive players.

Dobbins, 22, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He signed a a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

In 2020, Dobbins appeared in 15 games for the Ravens, recording 134 rushing attempts for 805 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 120 yards.