Ravens G Kevin Zeitler Looking For Contract Extension

According to Adam Schefter, Ravens G Kevin Zeitler is in search of a new contract still but has decided to report to mandatory minicamp.

Staying away from minicamp would have resulted in fines of nearly $100,000 for all three days. Zeitler has not been in attendance for voluntary OTAs, however.

The veteran guard is entering the final year of his deal but what’s interesting is the team already reworked his contract earlier this offseason and added void years, which Zeitler would have needed to sign off on.

He was scheduled to make $6.5 million in 2023 when Baltimore converted all but the veteran minimum to a signing bonus and spread it out over four additional void years, saving about $4.3 million in 2023 cap space.

Zeitler, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals out of Wisconsin back in 2012. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.544 million rookie contract when the Bengals elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

From there, the Browns signed Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal that included $31.5 million guaranteed in 2017. He was later traded to the Giants as a part of the deal for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

New York opted to release Zeitler after two seasons and he quickly signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Ravens.

In 2022, Zeitler appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and made 15 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 7 guard out of 77 qualifying players.