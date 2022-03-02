Ravens GM On Contract Talks With Lamar Jackson: We’ll Work At His Urgency

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta provided an update on the state of negotiations with QB Lamar Jackson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“We will work at Lamar’s urgency…he knows how to find me, I know how to find him,” DeCosta said via Nick Shook.

DeCosta is negotiating directly with Jackson, who does not have an agent. He confirmed he’s had talks relatively recently with Jackson, per Albert Breer.

“I think it takes two sides to actively put their heads together and get a deal worked out,” he added via Jeff Zrebiec. “We are ready to be there for Lamar at any point. When he decides that he really wants to work on it, we will be.”

He also reiterated the Ravens have no doubts about Jackson as a long-term franchise quarterback or about signing him to what will certainly be a massive deal.

“Three, four, five years from now, Lamar will be a big part of our team,” DeCosta said, per Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Jackson is a decorated quarterback already with one MVP award under his belt, so it’s a little bit curious to see him entering a contract year. However, his decision to represent himself already makes this situation hard to compare to other quarterbacks.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ($45 million a year) and Bills QB Josh Allen ($43 million a year) are some potential comparisons for what Jackson could receive on an extension.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.