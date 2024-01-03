Ravens & Cowboys Have Some Interest In Signing RB Dalvin Cook

According to Josina Anderson, the Baltimore Ravens are a team that has some level of interest in former Jets RB Dalvin Cook if he clears waivers as expected.

Anderson says the Ravens would be interested in potentially signing Cook to their practice squad, although they would need to clear a spot.

She later added the Dallas Cowboys are another team to watch, as they have been banged up at running back and could use some depth.

The Jets have already been eliminated from the postseason and weren’t giving Cook the ball that much anyway, which led to both sides being open for a fresh start.

Cook, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him this past summer. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $7 million.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 15 games for the Jets and rushed 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 15 receptions on 20 targets for 78 yards.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.