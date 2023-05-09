Ravens Hoping To Sign LB Patrick Queen To Extension

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said on “The Lounge” podcast that they’re still open to signing LB Patrick Queen to an extension, even though they declined his fifth-year option and used a third-round pick on LB Trenton Simpson.

“People want to jump to conclusions [and say], ‘Oh [Simpson] is going to replace Patrick,’” DeCosta said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “I can tell you this. Patrick Queen had a hell of a year last year. Patrick Queen is a very talented, in my mind, Pro Bowl-type linebacker. He’s going to have a great year this year.

“We want Patrick Queen on this team; we want to keep him on this team. We will, at some point, try to get him signed, hopefully, to an extension if we can.”

Queen, 24, was a one-year starter at LSU. The Ravens selected him at No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen signed a four-year, $12,161,670 rookie contract that includes a $6,404,851 signing bonus. The Ravens declined his fifth-year option would have cost the Ravens $12.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Queen appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 117 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries and six pass defenses.