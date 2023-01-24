Ravens Interviewed QB Coach James Urban & TE Coach George Godsey For OC

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have conducted interviews with QB coach James Urban and TE coach George Godsey as internal candidates for offensive coordinator.

Urban has drawn some outside interest from a couple of teams for offensive coordinator jobs in the past. Godsey has actual experience as an offensive coordinator, both with the Texans and in a weird, co-OC setup with the Dolphins.

Urban, 49, began his coaching career at Clarion back in 1997 as a graduate assistant. From there, he worked for Pennsylvania before taking his first NFL job with the Eagles in 2004.

Urban worked his way up to QBs coach before departing to become the Bengals WR coach in 2011. The Ravens eventually hired him as their QB coach for the 2018 season and he’s been in the role ever since.

Godsey, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2011 as an offensive assistant. He worked his way up to tight ends coach before he was hired by the Texans as their QB coach in 2014. A year later, Houston elevated him to offensive coordinator but elected to move on after two seasons.

The Lions later hired Godsey as their defensive assistant-special projects before promoting him to QB coach in 2018. He joined the Dolphins as a TE coach in 2019 and shifted back to QB coach before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. Miami elected to move on and Godsey joined the Ravens as a TE coach.

We’ll have more on the Ravens’ search for an offensive coordinator as the news is available.