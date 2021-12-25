Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Also Out For Week 16

The Baltimore Ravens announced that QB Lamar Jackson will not be traveling with the team to face the Bengals in Week 16. The team is also without QB Tyler Huntley and will likely be forced to start veteran QB Josh Johnson.

QB Lamar Jackson and Special Teams Coach T.J. Weist will not travel with the team to Cincinnati. Special Teams Coach Randy Brown will take over Coach Weist’s duties. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 25, 2021

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.