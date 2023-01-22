Ravens Request Interview With Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio For OC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens have requested an interview with Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

Angelichio, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as their TE coach back in 2012.

From there, he worked in the same position with the Browns, Packers, Commanders, and Panthers. He was then hired as the TE coach and passing game coordinator for the Vikings in 2022.

In 2022, Angelichio helped the Vikings achieve their status as a top-five passing offense in the league.

We will have more on the Ravens’ search for an offensive coordinator as it becomes available.