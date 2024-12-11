NFC Notes: Jayden Reed, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears extended their losing streak after a beatdown against the 49ers in Week 14. Chicago QB Caleb Williams knows they were outmatched from the start and took responsibility for increased leadership through a two-month losing streak.

“We got our ass kicked today and there’s no way around it,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I think at one point, going into half, they had 240 something [yards] and we had four total yards. Regardless of how we feel, regardless of all that, we got it handed to us today. As an offense, defense and special teams, myself, we got to come out and be better.”

“My job is to lead. The captains’ job is to lead from the front even when it’s tough. My job is not to get you up to come into the facility to do your job or have after hours treatment, all those different things. Our job is to go out there and lead the guys the right way. It’s an internal thing to get up and do the job over and over.”

Adam Jahns of The Athletic notes former Bears GM Ryan Pace was extended before he started a head coach search and GM Ryan Poles hasn’t been extended yet.

Packers

Packers WR Jayden Reed was held without a catch in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Lions where he only played 25 offensive snaps. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur explained why they didn’t utilize Reed more and said they wanted to avoid three-receiver sets to impose their physicality on the Lions.

“We tried to go to him early in the game,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Matter of fact, the first play was kind of designed to either, more than likely, go to him or [Dontayvion] Wicks. We got sacked on that play.”

“We didn’t want to get into [that kind of] game. We knew it was important that we continue to run the ball. It’s just there wasn’t a lot of runs that draw up very nicely versus that configuration, so that’s part of the reason we did a little bit more, I would say we’re trying to go more, bigger people, [two-tight-end] personnel.”

LaFleur admitted they need to manufacture touches for Reed even in games where they want to use more 12 personnel because of his elite skillset.

“Now where we can be better is, and I talked to Jayden about this, is just making sure that we have some of those plays for him in the game plan where he’s tagged to go in there and play wide out, because obviously, he’s a very impactful player. And we never … it wasn’t by design that we don’t want to throw him the ball. That’s never the case. We tried to down in the red area too … they did a good job.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold threw for 347 yards with five touchdowns in Week 14’s win over the Falcons. Kevin O’Connell has been overjoyed to see the fanbase embrace Darnold and that the quarterback is thriving in Minnesota.

“I envisioned a moment like that, maybe not to that extent, but you envision that when your goal is set, you set out to achieve a goal together, working side by side with players,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “And when you start to see them truly realize that, it’s just it’s a cool moment — that’s why we do this. That’s why I love this profession, and I love winning more than anything but I consider those little wins the reason why we do this job and Sam’s a great example of it. I love getting a chance to watch him every single day on this journey that he’s on here in Minnesota and just relishing in the op, and that’s what he’s done. He’s been great.”

O’Connell continued his praise of Darnold, noting he’s still “chasing improvement.”

“I mean, he has just been so demanding of himself, but yet I also love the way he hasn’t put the weight of the world on his shoulders,” O’Connell said. “I think I just can’t say enough about how Sam’s handled himself, thinking back to the different kind of moments throughout his journey this year and how he’s maximized every single up coming out of what’s been a very successful season, chasing improvement. I think we saw it on full display [on Sunday].”