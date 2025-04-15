NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears QB Caleb Williams said HC Ben Johnson was challenging him and the rest of the quarterback room during the second day of voluntary workouts.

“Today we had our first quiz in the QB room,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “We went over a few things yesterday, talked about a few things and Ben walked in this morning, flung open the door, made a grand entrance and then we got to work, him testing us about what we talked about yesterday. Already first day in and challenging us. Everybody loves a challenge in this sport. It’s one of the great things about this sport. Every day is a challenge and today we got our first one.”

Williams is excited to grow together with Johnson and believes his time with him early on in the off-season is invaluable.

“I think us growing together is key,” Williams said. “Him pushing me is key. I know that and he knows that. So building that bond, him pushing me and us growing together for years to come is going to be fun. I can’t wait [for him] to be able to help me learn more about ball – because he’s super smart, super sharp – and grow and progress in those ways.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur explained what prompted him to bring back Luke Getsy in a senior offensive assistant role for the team.

“I know he’s had a rough go of it the last couple years, but he’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “Not only as a football coach, but as a man. I think he does a great job. He’s extremely organized, really smart, I think he sees the game the right way. He’s brought a lot of cool ideas as we went through all our cut-ups and kind of discussed as a staff. So, he’s going to bring a lot of value to us.”

LaFleur is hoping that QB coach Sean Mannion can bring his experience as a former player to help QB Jordan Love reach another level.

“I think his experience, his ability to relate to that position, understanding what’s going through that guy’s mind. I think early on, even when I coached him in L.A., I thought eventually this guy’s going to be a coach,” LaFleur said. “So, he’s very, very proactive in his approach. He’s very well prepared, and I think he can help prepare our quarterbacks the same way.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that QB J.J. McCarthy was improving vastly before suffering a knee injury and took really well to coaching.

“It started showing up more and more,” O’Connell said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “And that’s always a real positive from my perspective, when you can really start stacking coaching points on to things that he’s showing improvement on or ownership of. His overall understanding of our offense, the comfort level, even in the reps, whether it was versus the No. 1 defense or in competitive situations in practice, you were starting to see him play faster but under control while still maintaining the principles that we’re coaching.”

O’Connell added that McCarthy came into the NFL ready to lead a pro-style offense and already had a lot of the intricacies of the position down pat.

O’Connell recounted a play where McCarthy missed a protection assignment, but stood back in the pocket and delivered a good ball to move the chains.

“We have a protection breakdown, kind of a missed assignment in front of him,” O’Connell says. “But it’s the look we’re looking for on the play. And he stands in there, and doesn’t flinch at all, and just throws an absolute strike as he’s getting hit by the linebacker. To get drilled, and stand in there and make a pretty big time play-action throw was impressive.”

McCarthy took advantage of his time away from the field by absorbing everything he could during team meetings, which O’Connell hopes will translate next season.