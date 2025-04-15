Packers Receiving Interest For CB Jaire Alexander, Trade ‘Not Imminent’

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Packers are receiving interest for CB Jaire Alexander.

Silverstein adds “no trade is imminent,” and Green Bay is having a tough time finding a team willing to take on his $17.5 million salary in a trade. Per Silverstein, the Packers “appeared close” to making a deal near the beginning of free agency, but talks fell apart due to compensation and Alexander’s unwillingness to change his contract to fit any team acquiring him.

It’s worth noting Alexander has a decent amount of leverage, and it will be hard for him to be traded if he refuses to renegotiate his deal.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He is scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Alexander as the news is available.