Ravens Rule Out TE Mark Andrews With Ankle Injury

Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Andrews, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before the team re-signed him to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Andrews has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 43 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns.