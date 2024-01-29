Ravens Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2024 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Washington, 27, went undrafted out of Wake Forest back in 2020 before catching on with the Bengals.

He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the Bengals practice squad before being signed to the Patriots practice squad and later brought up to the active roster.

After signing a futures deal with New England at the start of 2023, Washington was among the team’s final roster cuts and subsequently signed with the Steelers practice squad.

The Ravens added Washington to their practice squad this past November.

In 2022, Washington appeared in one game for the Patriots but did not record any statistics.