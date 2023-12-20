Ravens Sign TE Ben Mason To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed TE Ben Mason to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Mason, 24, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.7 million but was waived by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad in September of last year but was cut loose after a couple of months. He signed with the Bears’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Ravens in January 2022 and eventually joined Baltimore’s practice squad. He returned to Baltimore’s taxi squad coming out of this year’s preseason but was cut loose after a few weeks.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Mason 37 times for 87 yards and nine touchdowns, adding three catches for 32 yards and another score in 22 career games.