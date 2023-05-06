Ravens Sign Two More Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve signed third-round LB Trenton Simpson and fourth-round DE Tavius Robinson to their rookie contracts on Thursday

The team had recently signed CB Kyu Blu Kelly, OL Malaesala-Aumavae Laulu, and OL Andrew Vorhees, meaning the Ravens have now signed all of their 2023 draft class, aside from first-round WR Zay Flowers.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Zay Flowers WR 3 86 Trenton Simpson ILB Signed 4 124 Tavius Robinson DE Signed 5 157 Kyu Blue Kelly CB Signed 6 199 Sala Aumavae-Laulu OL Signed 7 229 Andrew Vorhees OL Signed

Simpson, 21, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following his junior season at Clemson and was selected in the third round by the Ravens.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Simpson rated as the No. 37 overall prospect and his No. 2 linebacker. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL LB Darron Lee.

During his three-year college career at Clemson, Simpson appeared in 33 games and recorded 165 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five pass defenses.