Ravens Signing DT Travis Jones To Three-Year Extension

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are signing DT Travis Jones to a three-year extension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds the deal is worth $40.5 million and will keep him in Baltimore through the 2028 season. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract has $25 million guaranteed.

Jones, 26, was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Connecticut. He signed a four-year, $5,306,660 rookie deal through 2025 and is making a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and recorded 34 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble.