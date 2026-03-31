AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Mike McCarthy, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters that it’s realistic to think the team will wind up adding another quarterback at some point.

“Our lean would be if we do add someone to the quarterback room, it would be someone who’s a younger player most likely,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I can’t state that definitively because I don’t know what the next couple of weeks will hold.”

Ravens

Ravens team president Sashi Brown addressed the fallout of the Maxx Crosby trade at the annual owners meeting and said he doesn’t feel it will impact his ability to negotiate with other teams and players going forward.

“We’ve got strong and long relationships across the league,” Brown said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “We have emphasized the importance of doing things the right way. We’ll continue to do that, and we understand that it is a headline story because of its profile and significance. We believe our relationships, to the extent that you need time to repair them, people understand who we are and what we’re about. Our locker room understands that as well, but when you have high-profile transactions like this and opportunities like this, it’s unfortunate that sometimes these things do happen. No fault of Maxx’s or ours or the Raiders, it’s just [how] it played out.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy teased during a recent media appearance that the team should be able to run up the score on opponents when he is calling the offensive plays this season for Pittsburgh.

“Yes, we certainly are when I’m calling the plays. That’s right,” McCarthy joked on The Pat McAfee Show. “I didn’t call [plays] twice in my career, and I think they clearly were the right decisions. I didn’t in 2015 and didn’t from 2020 to 2022. You learn from that. I think it’s important as a head coach when you bring something specific to the table that your team reflects that. We want to play a certain way on offense. We’re an outdoor team, which goes back to the Green Bay days, as opposed to being an indoor team in Dallas. So that’s why I’m going to call the plays.”