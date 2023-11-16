Ravens TE Mark Andrews Likely Out For Season With Ankle Injury

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters after Thursday’s win over the Bengals that TE Mark Andrews likely suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

“Unfortunately on the negative side, Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury. It looks like a season-ending injury. So our prayers will be with Mark,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh mentioned that Andrews will undergo an MRI on his ankle in the coming days to determine the full severity of the injury, but it appears to be a high-ankle sprain and more for Andrews.

You can expect the Ravens to place Andrews on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Andrews, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Andrews has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 43 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns.