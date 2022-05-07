Ravens Trying Out DL Marcell Dareus & WR Geronimo Allison

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have invited veterans DL Marcell Dareus and WR Geronimo Allison to minicamp on a tryout basis.

Dareus, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2011. He signed a massive seven-year, $103.2 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Bills back in 2015 before being traded to the Jaguars in 2017 for a sixth-round pick.

Dareus later agreed to restructure the agreement with the Jaguars last year, but Jacksonville declined his option this past February.

In 2019, Dareus appeared in six games and recorded 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense.

Allison, 28, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one-year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was later brought back to the Lions practice squad in 2021.

In 2021, Allison appeared in all three games for the Lions and recorded no statistics.

