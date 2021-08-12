Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Undergoing Surgery To Repair Groin

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced on Thursday that rookie WR Rashod Bateman is undergoing surgery to repair his groin injury. Baltimore expects Bateman to return at some point in September.

Coach Harbaugh says Rashod Bateman will have surgery and expects him to return in September. pic.twitter.com/WCzcpNNxIX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2021

Earlier this week, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that there’s concern within the Ravens that Bateman suffered a “significant” groin pull during Tuesday’s practice and the expectation was that he’d miss time.

Bateman, 21, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He did opt out after seven games last year.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round on Bateman.

Bateman is projected to sign a four-year, $12,599,412 with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus. The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Lance Zierlein compares Bateman to Cowboys WR Michael Gallup.

During his college career at Minnesota, Bateman caught 147 passes for 2,395 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns over the course of three years and 31 games.