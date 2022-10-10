Bills Have Not Reached Out To Panthers About Possible Christian McCaffrey Trade, Despite Report

Update:

Dan Fetes is now reporting that the Bills have reached out to him to deny that they’ve contacted the Panthers about a potential trade for Christian McCaffrey.

Dan Fetes of 13 WHAM reports that the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about a potential trade for RB Christian McCaffrey.

Joe Person adds that the Bills previously spoke to the Panthers about a possible McCaffrey this during the offseason.

The Panthers fired HC Matt Rhule on Monday and made other notable coaching changes. Reports have said that teams are expected to contact the Panthers about trades for notable veterans and McCaffrey is at the top of the list.

As for the Bills, they could use a game-changing talent at running back like McCaffrey, who could put their already impressive offense over the top.

McCaffrey, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal this past March. He’s set to make salaries of $8.4 million and $11.8 million the next two seasons.

In 2022, McCaffrey has appeared in five games for the Panthers and rushed for 324 yards on 72 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 188 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.