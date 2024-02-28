Report: Falcons Expected To Have Trade Interest In Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to have interest in Chiefs franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed.

Pauline mentions that league sources expect the Chiefs to be playing without Snead in 2024, despite the team using the franchise tag on him.

Prior reports mentioned that a trade was still possible for Snead, even though the team was going to be tagging him before next week’s deadline.

Tag-and-trade situations are somewhat complicated in that they typically require the acquiring team to work out an extension with the player to justify what they’re giving up in the deal.

The franchise tag for cornerbacks will be $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed is in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 14 pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.