Report: Panthers In Trade Market For WR Help, Looking For ‘Top-Tier’ Option

Jordan Schultz reports that the Panthers are not just in the trade market for a receiver, but a “top-tier” option at the position.

According to Schultz, the Panthers believe they don’t have enough weapons for rookie QB Bryce Young right now. Beyond that, Carolina reportedly wants to add an impact receiver this season to help Young and the offense moving forward.

Last week, Ian Rapoport reported that the Panthers have explored the trade market for help at wide receiver.

Rapoport mentioned that the team has called several teams about potential starting-level receivers who could help upgrade their group.

Right now veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark lead the group along with second-round WR Jonathan Mingo.

Rapoport added that the Panthers have given no indications they are looking to sell off assets for more picks even though they’re 0-3. Still, he notes it’s a little early for that with a month until the trade deadline, and other teams like the Broncos aren’t quite ready to sell yet either.

It’s hard to say if any team is willing to make an impact receiver available for trade at this point.

Our Logan Ulrich took a look at some of the top players to watch at the deadline this year which could include Davante Adams, Tee Higgins, Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy among others.

We’ll have more on the Panthers as the news is available.