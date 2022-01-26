Report: Ravens Targeting Michigan DC Mike Macdonald For DC Job

According to Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press, the Ravens are targeting University of Michigan DC Mike Macdonald for their defensive coordinator job.

Macdonald, 34, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator last season.

In 2021, Michigan finished as the No. 20 ranked overall defense with 4,631 yards allowed (330.8 YPG).