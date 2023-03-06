Report: Titans Have Shopped Derrick Henry In Trade Talks

Mike Silver of BallySports, citing GM sources, reports that the Titans have shopped RB Derrick Henry in trade talks around the league in recent days.

Silver does add any details beyond this.

The Titans have a new GM in place this offseason and it’s clear that major changes are coming to the team. However, it’s still surprising to hear that Henry is being “shopped” in trade talks, given that he’s been such a big part of the team’s success and identity.

Maybe this is nothing more than due diligence on the part of Ran Carthon, but it’s worth watching nonetheless.

According to OverTheCap.com, trade Henry would free up $6,264,706 of available cap space while creating 10,102,941 in dead money.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2022, Henry appeared in 16 games for the Titans and rushed for 1,538 yards on 349 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 398 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Henry as the news is available.