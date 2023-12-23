Ron Rivera Expected To Be Out In Washington

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Commanders HC Ron Rivera is expected to be out in Washington after the season.

This wouldn’t come as a big surprise, as the situation in D.C. has been trending this way.

Russini reports that the Commanders’ job has been “getting a lot of buzz” and is better perceived than most would have guessed.

The team has new ownership and a good amount of draft picks that could include a top-5 pick in this year’s draft.

Russini believes Washington “might be able to land their top candidate once they begin that process.”

Prior reports have said that the Commanders were likely to give Rivera the full season before evaluating the position. However, all indications have been that a change was likely coming barring significant improvement from the team that ultimately did not take place.

Rivera, 61, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

Rivera spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He has a 26-37-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-100-2 (.421 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).

We’ll have more on Rivera as the news is available.