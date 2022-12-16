Russell Wilson Out For Week 15, Broncos Starting Brett Rypien

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that QB Russell Wilson has been ruled out for Week 15’s game against the Cardinals, despite clearing the league’s concussion protocol.

Hackett explained that “Russ’ safety is No. 1 priority” for them moving forward.

The Broncos will instead go with Brett Rypien as their starter this weekend.

Wilson left last week’s game after hitting his head on the turf and suffering a concussion.

Wilson, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos this offseason in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,805 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 215 yards rushing and a touchdown.