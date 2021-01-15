Saints Asst. HC Dan Campbell “Favorite” For Lions’ HC Job

Ian Rapoport reports that Saints assistant HC/TEs coach Dan Campbell has emerged as the favorite to be the Lions’ next head coach.

According to Rapoport, the Lions can’t conduct an in-person interview with Campbell until the Saints’ season has ended, so this is currently on hold.

Here is the list of candidates linked to the Lions’ job this offseason:

Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints assistant HC/TEs coach Dan Campbell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Scheduled)

Campbell, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 1999. He played 11 seasons for the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell began his coaching career with the Dolphins as an interim in 2010 and actually took over for Joe Philbin as the team’s interim head coach. The Saints hired him a year later as their assistant head coach/TEs coach.