Saints Hosting CB Avonte Maddox On Visit

According to Nick Underhill, Eagles CB Avonte Maddox is meeting with the Saints on a free agent visit.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Maddox, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479. Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Eagles released him. In 2023, Maddox appeared in four games and recorded 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and two pass defenses.