Saints Interviewed Chargers LB Coach Michael Wilhoite For DC Job

Adam Schefter reports that Chargers LB coach and former NFL LB Michael Wilhoite interviewed for the Saints vacant defensive coordinator position on Tuesday.

Wilhoite, 35, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washburn back in 2011. He eventually worked his way up to the 53-man roster during the 2012 season and played under one-year contracts for the next three seasons.

He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks and finished out the 2017 season on their active roster.

For his career, Wilhoite appeared in 79 games for the 49ers and Seahawks and recorded 298 tackles and four interceptions.

He was then hired by the Seahawks as a special teams assistant in 2019 before joining the Chargers as their linebackers coach.

We will have more news on Wilhoite and the Saints as it becomes available.