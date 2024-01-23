Saints Interviewing 49ers Assistants Brian Griese & Klint Kubiak For OC Vacancy

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are interviewing 49ers QB coach Brian Griese and pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Teams have had a lot of success hiring assistants away from San Francisco, so it makes sense the Saints are exploring options there.

Griese, 48, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 1998. He played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Bears.

Griese was hired by ESPN as an analyst for the 2009 season. He eventually worked his way up to the Monday Night Football booth in 2020. However, he left to take the 49ers QB coach job in 2022.

Kubiak, 36, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ OC search as the news is available.