49ers Signing UDFA QB Tanner Mordecai

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers are signing Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai as an undrafted free agent.

Mordecai, 24, began his college career at Oklahoma back in 2018. He spent three years there before transferring to SMU in 2021. After two years as a starter at SMU, Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin in 2023.

In total, Mordecai threw for 9,857 yards while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to go along with 85 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 606 yards and eight touchdowns.