NFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, Byron Murphy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

During this past Super Bowl, 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw exited the game early after suffering a torn Achilles. Greenlaw reflected on that moment and shared how difficult it was for him to be unable to help his teammates on the field.

“It’s definitely an emotional thing because you know how hard you worked for that moment, how hard your team worked to get in that moment,” Greenlaw said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “You’re that close to it and you can’t go out there and compete. So it just kind of feels like you left everybody hanging.”

“So it’s one of the things that you just kind of think about and you just try not to cry.”

Rams

The Rams added third-round RB Blake Corum despite a breakout year from RB Kyren Williams in 2023. Los Angeles GM Les Snead went through his thought process behind taking Corum and believes they need as many contributors as possible in the running back room.

“A lot of people have said he’s similar,” Snead said, via the team’s YouTube. “They have a very similar play style. They both really, really care about the football. That’s very important on that side of the ball. We’re a relatively advanced veteran offense so you definitely are going to need to bring a care factor to be able to get up to speed and be able to function and fit right in and keep the thing humming.”

“It’s a tough league, it’s a 17-game season plus playoffs. Might go to 18 games one day, so we always felt like we needed to have as many quality runners as possible so we don’t just totally run down Kyren and we have one or two, or even three guys that can contribute, keep everyone fresh and let’s go and try to impose our will.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted the Seahawks didn’t meet with first-round DT Byron Murphy II to hide their interest to the rest of the league and hope he fell to them at pick No. 16.

“The Seahawks did not host Murphy on a 30 visit before the draft. In fact, Schneider said he played it coy by avoiding any direct contact with him,” Henderson said. “To feel comfortable with Murphy the individual, he had to rely on his scouts as well as on his relationship with Murphy’s agent, Ron Slavin, with whom Schneider is close.”