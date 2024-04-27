John Lynch: We Didn’t Entertain Trading Either Deebo Samuel Or Brandon Aiyuk On Friday

49ers GM John Lynch told reporters on Friday that they did not seriously consider trading either of their WRs Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk during Day Two of the draft.

“We didn’t entertain any of that today,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman. “We’re happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy. We’re thrilled with it. And thrilled to add Ricky [Pearsall] to it to make it stronger.”

There has been a lot of reporting that Samuel could be on the move, but it appears as though San Francisco is holding out for the right compensation if they’re going to part with him.

The issue is that Aiyuk is in need of a long-term extension and it could get pretty tight if they’re to sign him and keep Samuel in the fold.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk would be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yarsd receiving and seven touchdowns.

Samuel, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $20.972 million and $16.6 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 60 passes on 89 targets for 892 yards receiving and seven touchdowns to go along with 37 rushes for 225 yards and five additional touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the 49ers, Aiyuk and Samuel as the news is available.