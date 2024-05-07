NFC Notes: Byron Murphy, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Regarding the 49ers picking WR Ricky Pearsall at No. 31, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who said his team was interested in Pearsall.

“We loved that receiver,” an executive said. “The first round is probably a little high for him, but if they want the fifth-year option with him, fine.”

As for Deebo Samuel, another executive thinks they will have to cut or trade the receiver after the 2024 season and believes San Francisco would’ve pulled the trigger on a trade this offseason if they got a suitable offer.

“They may have to cut or trade Deebo after the season,” another executive said. “I don’t know why you would mess with a good thing now, especially if you are not going to get equity. If they could have traded somebody for a first-round pick like they did with DeForest Buckner, they would have done that.”

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, 49ers GM John Lynch said he is “doing everything in my power” to keep WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel on the roster, per Clayton Holloway.

Rams

After the retirement of legendary DT Aaron Donald, the Rams are likely to select a replacement in the upcoming draft. Thanks to 2023 third-round DT Kobie Turner‘s versatility, Rams HC Sean McVay noted they aren’t tied down to selecting a specific position.

“I think the best part about it is Kobie knows we just want Kobie to be Kobie,” McVay said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “And he does have some position flex across the front, whether we’re in three-down spacing or whether we’re in some of our four-down nickel, sub spacing. He can play in a bunch of different areas. That does give us some flexibility relative to the different types of players that we like if maybe they’re a little bit more specific in terms of where we envision them so that’s a real blessing for us.”

Seahawks

Seahawks first-round DT Byron Murphy II got to make his first impression at Seattle’s rookie minicamp and it was overall a good one. Murphy looked like a first-round pick in terms of physique and athleticism, but HC Mike Macdonald cautioned that conditioning is going to be a focus.

“We’re not going to crown him right now like he’s the next best defensive tackle of all time, but we’re really excited about it,” Macdonald said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “He shows all the bend and the strength at the point of attack and acceleration. Need to get in a little bit better shape, so we can get through a whole practice and fly around like we expect him to, but he understands that just like the rest of these guys; it’s so hard to stay in this elite shape the way the calendar is set up. He’ll get there, but we’ll be pushing them in the meantime.”

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks’ other top target in the draft was Titans first-round OT JC Latham.