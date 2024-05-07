NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Marshawn Lloyd, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears surprised many by selecting P Tory Taylor in the fourth round, as specialists generally aren’t chosen that high, particularly punters. Chicago GM Ryan Poles explained why he deemed it necessary to draft Taylor at that spot and outlined the advantages they would gain from it.

“I didn’t expect him to get much further. Definitely didn’t think I’d be able to pick him up when we got into the fifth round,” Poles said, via the Pat McAfee Show. “And, really, the thought process there is to make anyone we’re playing really uncomfortable. I didn’t play much in the NFL but I know running onto the field and having the ball spotted inside the 10-yard line is a very uncomfortable feeling. It’s disheartening at times. And I love taking advantage of field position. And, really, that should help us with points as well.”

“So, I think it’s going to add to our team and make it uncomfortable and difficult for any team we’re going against.”

Lions

Detroit moved up to select 2024 first-round CB Terrion Arnold after he slid further than expected. Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Lions initially targeted 2024 first-round DE Darius Robinson had Arnold not been available.

“Detroit had actually laid groundwork for a trade up—I believe Missouri DE Darius Robinson was the target—which made it easy to pivot and get aggressive in going up from No. 29 to No. 24 to land a falling Arnold,” Breer said.

Packers

Green Bay added third-round RB Marshawn Lloyd in the draft to add versatility to the position. Packers HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst love his skillset and believe he can add a new wrinkle to their offense.

“He definitely can be a weapon out of the backfield,” LaFleur said, via Paul Bretl of the Packers Wire. “I love all the measurables. He’s a 220-pound back that runs 4.4 and can run routes out of the backfield. I think he could be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.”

“He’s got serious speed,” Gutekunst added. “He’s very elusive; he’s got great balance, so he’s a little bit different than some of the backs that we have in our depth chart right now.”